The local film community is on the rise thanks in part to our next guests who has contributed to a few high profile films that have been made in Arkansas and set in our great state.

Watch as director Sean Olson and co-producer Christian Beckman join Good Day NWA to unveil details on a new project that has been filmed in nine different locations throughout Northwest Arkansas. The movie is Hazardous Duty, from the first book in the Squeaky Clean Mysteries series from author Christy Barrett.