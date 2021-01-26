Finalists for the 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Include Many Northwest Arkansas Restaurants

The finalists for the 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have been revealed, and the list includes many Northwest Arkansas favorites.

Watch as Andrew Vogler (Arkansas Heritage) joins Good Day NWA with all the details including how you can tune in to see the finalists.

Northwest Arkansas Finalists:

  • Proprietor of the Year
  • Matt McClure (The Hive, Bentonville)

