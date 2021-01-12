Finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame to be Revealed

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your favorite restaurant could go down in history. With more than two thousand nominations from across the state, the finalists for the 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are set to be revealed.

Watch as Andrew Vogler (Arkansas Heritage) joins Good Day NWA with all the details including how you can tune in to see the finalists.

AR Food Hall of Fame Categories

  • Food Hall of Fame
  • Proprietor of The Year
  • Food-Themed Event
  • Gone But Not Forgotten
  • People’s Choice

AR Food Hall of Fame Finalists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play