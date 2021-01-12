Finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame to be Revealed

Your favorite restaurant could go down in history. With more than two thousand nominations from across the state, the finalists for the 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are set to be revealed.
Watch as Andrew Vogler (Arkansas Heritage) joins Good Day NWA with all the details including how you can tune in to see the finalists.
AR Food Hall of Fame Categories
- Food Hall of Fame
- Proprietor of The Year
- Food-Themed Event
- Gone But Not Forgotten
- People’s Choice
AR Food Hall of Fame Finalists
- Reveal: Monday, Jan. 25
- Arkansas Heritage Facebook