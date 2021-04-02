Finish Strong; Tree Canopy Grows; Easter Festivities – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The end is in sight for this current school year, but we’re not there yet. The Springdale Schools Communications Office has created a the #FinishStrongSPS campaign to encourage our students to have 100% attendance in the month of April. The district is encouraging students to “come to school, log in, and be present!” They are also encouraging community members to encourage students to finish strong… especially during the month of April.

The Walton Family Foundation is continuing its efforts to help increase and diversify Northwest Arkansas’s tree canopy. The foundation will provide more than $1.3 million to plant over a thousand new trees and give away over five thousand trees to residents. Several Northwest Arkansas cities will receive funding to plant trees and host giveaways between this April. Several will also hold events this fall.

There are lots of “egg-citing” activities planned for Easter Weekend… there are several ways you can get “out of your shell.” From spreading acts kindness in the community (in socially distant ways) to some churches and neighborhoods hosting drive-through scavenger hunts or delivering Easter baskets to families. Many churches are hosting services outdoors and some have options for services online as well. KNWA’s Jesse Pierre spoke to a few churches on their plans for Easter Sunday.

A promising new festival that debuted two years ago will return to Fayetteville in 2021. Local non-profit Open Avenues has announced plans to host their second SOAR NWA hot air balloon festival on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Drake Field in Fayetteville. The event will include hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), circus performers, a kid zone, live entertainment, beer garden, food trucks, and more. Tickets to the event are available now. They are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.