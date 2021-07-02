Fireworks; Live Music; Art Camps – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

There are plenty of opportunities to see fireworks on the Fourth of July. Here are a few options. In Springdale, ‘4th at the Field’ starts at 5:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. In Bentonville, live music begins at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Orchards Park. In Fort Smith, the ‘Mayors 4th of July Celebration’ starts at 5:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park. You can catch fireworks in Rogers at the Walmart Amp. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. There are other options available as well.

Pushing past the holiday weekend, live music is happening in downtown Springdale on Wednesday, July 7. Randall Shreve is back at Black Apple Hard Cider. Head to the cidery to try their locally produced cider and hear some great tunes from Randall. The even is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

We’re in the middle of the summer and if you, like many parents, are searching for a few last-minute options to get your kiddos out of the house and engaged, why not try summer camps as Crystal Bridges? They have camp options for everyone from age four to age eighteen. Camps resume on July 12th and there’s still time for you to sign your little learner up.

Speaking of signing up, the window is closing to sign up for one of the premiere multi-sports festivals in Arkansas. “The Eurekan” is a three-day event happening from July 23 to the 25. The main event is a triathlon consisting of swimming, biking and running. Space is limited. If you’re thinking about signing up, do it before all the spots are taken.