Foam, Food, & Fun – Oktoberfest Comes to Northwest Arkansas

Tickets are available now for an Outdoor Oktoberfest Fundraiser being presented by Natural State Beer Company at Village on the Creeks Saturday, September 18 from 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The event will support several Northwest Arkansas charities: The NWA Food Bank, Autism Involves Me, and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.

Watch as some of the organizers join Good Day NWA to provide additional details.

Natural State Beer Company Okotberfest 2021