Former Razorback Athlete Starts Non-Profit to Support Arkansas Small Businesses

A former Razorback football player created a nonprofit organization to help provide economic relief to small businesses in Arkansas.

Founder Jake Bequette said the mission of The Arkansas Fund is to provide immediate economic relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund seeks to rapidly disperse donations to keep businesses open and to avoid employee layoffs during these challenging times.

You can nominate a business to receive financial assistance from The Arkansas Fund or donate to the Fund here.

