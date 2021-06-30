Free Live Music, Opera Returns to the Ozarks, Gallery Tours, & Artists Grants – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

We’ve previously told you about the Fayetteville Roots Free Patio Concert Series at Wood Stone Pizza Uptown. The times of the remaining concerts have been updated to every other Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. There are just three concerts left in the series, which will wrap on Wednesday, July 28. You can head to Wood Stone on Wednesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. to hear music by Ed Carr and Stan D’Aubin. The concerts are free. Tables can be claimed by reservation on a first come, first served basis.

Hot off the presses, Opera in the Ozarks has announced their 20-21 Summer Season called “Tying the Knot.” The season will run from Friday, July 2 through Friday, July 23. A cast of 35 singers and 13 orchestra members will gather to present 19 staged and costumed live opera performances this season. All performances are at Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. Tickets are on sale now.

Speaking of the arts, reminder that the final day to apply for the Interchange Artist Grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance is this coming Monday, July 5. Interchange is designed to strengthen communities and individual artists within our region by supporting artist-led projects focused on social impact. Grants will be awarded to sixteen artists with an active, socially-engaged creative practice. The awardees will receive twenty thousand dollars, professional development and mentoring. Again, the deadline to apply is Monday.

Here’s a virtual event happening on Friday. Crystal Bridges is continuing the virtual events they started during the pandemic where you can join a guided gallery tour via Zoom for a virtual look at 3 artworks in 30 minutes! Guides will encourage exploration and conversation during these tours. This event will happen from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2. If you miss this tour, they are offering others each Friday throughout the month of July.

If you’re looking for some music to kick off your weekend, Anthony Ball and the non-profit Music Moves are presenting Live Music on The Momentary green on Friday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. This is the first of The Momentary’s free Friday night concerts that will last through the end of September. Door will open at 7:00 p.m. so that you can get your spot to see Dwane Dopsie and local favorite Brick Fields. https://themomentary.org/seasons/live-on-the-green-concert-series/