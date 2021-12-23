Free Parking in Fayetteville; Zing in the New Year; Students Giving Back – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving! While you’re shopping in downtown Fayetteville, enjoy free parking. Starting Thursday, December 23, parking is free along the Dickson Street Entertainment District, and the Downtown Square. Paid parking starts back up on Dickson Street at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26, and at 8:00 a.m. Monday, December 27 on the square.

Mark your calendars for New Year’s Eve for a “zinging” good time at the Scott Family Amazeum. “Zing in the New Year” is back from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Families can expect a celebration with interactive activities to help welcome in 2022, including party hats that you can take home, adding a wish to the wish-zing, and check out the “Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” exhibit before it rolls out of town on January 10. Admission to “Zing in the New Year” is $10, and is free for Amazeum members.

We want to give a shoutout to local students giving back this holiday season. Seniors from Rogers and Bentonville used their own money to purchase supplies for care packages filled with activities, games, snacks and more. The gifts, called Sibling Packs, were delivered to Mercy Hospital to siblings of babies in the NIC-U who are anxiously waiting to bring their new brothers and sisters home. This is part of a paid internship offered through a cooperative arrangement between Mercy and the Friendship Community Care’s Pathway to Employment Job-Path Program as a way to showcase future career paths.

We asked you to send us pictures of what you’re up to for the holidays! We showcase pictures from Dayna Fisher Mohr. She told us that she gets together with some friends to make sugar cookies for Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church Cookie Fundraiser. Proceeds go to Bentonville families in need!