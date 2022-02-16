Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Yes, Tax Season is upon us, but don’t worry! Fayetteville Public Library has partnered with CARE Community Center to bring you a free tax preparation program. This program is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program from the IRS. Appointments are required. The sessions happen from nine-thirty to three-thirty every Friday and Saturday during tax season. Appointments are required, and there are some restrictions.

A force on the country music scene arrives at JJ’s Live on Thursday, February 17. Country Music Star Gary Allan will perform in support of his new album “Ruthless.” His last album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 pop chart. The doors open for Allan’s show at JJ’s Live tomorrow at 6:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. There are a few tickets remaining for general admission, as well as tickets in the pit and for a table of four.

Check this out – a multi-string quartet will be playing the backing soundtrack to the film “The Adventures of Prince Achmed” on Thursday, February 17 at Walton Arts Center. The 1926 film is the oldest surviving, full-length, animated Middle Eastern folktale. The score matches the epic tale’s mix of lighthearted and sinister themes. It’s part of WAC’s ten by ten series. Tickets are just $10.

Looking ahead — if the new year has you looking to increase your exercise game perhaps you’re ready for a race. The Hogeye Running Festival will be happening in and around downtown Springdale on April ninth and tenth. The Marathon, Half-Marathon, and Relays will happen on Saturday and then it’s a Sunday Funday with a 5k run-walk you can do with the whole family or even a 10k.

Sticking with the theme of exercise, the popular Square to Square bike will return to Northwest Arkansas this Spring. The Spring event begins from Walker Park in Fayetteville with rolling starts from 7:00am-9:00am. Then, the ride finishes after approximately 30 miles along the Razorback Greenway just off of the downtown Bentonville square on Main Street. The event is set for Saturday, May 7.