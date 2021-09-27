FreshGrass Festival PLUS More Local Stories

Happy Monday!!! Here’s a look at a few local events happening in NWA. This segment is sponsored by Dr. Pepper.
This year’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is officially in the books. Last year’s tournament was postponed due to the pandemic. Organizers say this year may have been their most successful yet.
There were seven Razorbacks representing on the course last week, who say this tournament will always have a special place in their hearts. Congrats to Nasa Hataoka from Japan for winning the tournament. This win makes her fifth LPGA title.
Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, October 1&2, the FreshGrass Festival is coming to NWA
This bluegrass festival will feature workshops, a band contest and of course amazing music. There are single day passes, VIP and two day passes available.
Happening Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., the Community Cohesion Project is hosting a panel discussion on Seeing Race Through the Eyes of Children. This free virtual event will explore how parents, mentors and role models can work together towards embracing diversity in the community. The panel will also discuss how children perceive and internalize race.
