Galaxy Home Recreation – Holiday Shopping for All the Black Friday Goodies!

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and that means deals, deals, deals!

Watch as Good Day NWA takes you to the showroom floor at Galaxy Home Recreation in Rogers. Co-Owner & CFO Zara Shah shows Jaclyn & Jason what they have to offer, spills details about their Black Friday Bonanza (happening now through Black Friday), and let’s them have a little friendly competition along the way!

Galaxy Home Recreation NWA Location

  • 559 N 46th St, Rogers
  • (479) 250-1320

*Sponsored Content

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play