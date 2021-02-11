Get a Home Makeover; Celebrate Black History Month; Attend a Virtual Masquerade – It’s Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at events happening around Northwest Arkansas including how your home could get a makeover, some events to celebrate Black History Month, and how you can raise awareness around domestic violence.

Jenny and Dave Marrs, the dynamic husband and wife duo Behind the HGTV show “Fixer to Fabulous” are gearing up for a new season. The show is currently casting local families in the Benton County area. So if you’re home needs a little love and you’re interested in being on the show, consider letting them know. There are a few requirements including availability to renovate during a 5 to 7 week time frame from March to November and families will have to move out during the renovation.

The NWA Urban League of Young Professionals is inviting you to participate in its join week activities. The league’s mission is to advance economic and social prosperity for underserved Arkansans through five pillars: Health, Housing, Education, Jobs, and Advocacy. The organization has hosted several events this week including a virtual open house, On February 11, you can take part in a virtual fitness challenge. This is a great way to get moving right at home as you’re making dinner for your family or binging your favorite shows. The challenge starts at 7:00 p.m. The top 3 performers will win a prize.

Here’s something to look forward to! If you love a good beer while supporting local organizations, on February 12 at 6:00 p.m. Core Brewery Taproom is partnering with Walmart and Weathered Souls brewing to launch the Black is Beautiful beer. This is a part of a national initiative to support diversity, equality, and social justice. The new brew is an American Stout with rich chocolate and roasted malt flavors. Some of the proceeds from the beer will be donated to the NWA African American Heritage Association. Food will be available for purchase. Core joins several other brewing companies in NWA participating in the Black is Beautiful launch.

There’s still time to purchase your tickets to this year’s Moonlight Masquerade hosted by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas. The event will be held virtually Friday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. and will raise funds and awareness for domestic violence. Each ticket includes a party box filled with sweets, a mask and a few other surprises. There’s also a silent auction where you can help give back to our community from the comfort of your home.

