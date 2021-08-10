Get Creative; Fenix Arts; Live Music; School Year Q&A – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Happening through Friday, you can get your craft on! The Springdale Public Library invites you to “Creativebug Connection,” a self-paced, virtual adult craft program. You’ll need to register for the day you’d like to attend and then head to the library to pick up your supply kit during library hours. The virtual portal is open all day, each day for the rest of the week. The craft you’ll be making? Friendship Bracelets. If you miss this one, the library hosts this event regularly throughout the year.

In case you missed it, Fenix Arts in Fayetteville has opened a new art exhibit. “Resilient Together” features the art of nine artists who committed to journey together as a group to create a collective body of work. The gallery is open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from eleven to two and on Saturdays from ten to one. Make plans now to see the new exhibit.

If you are looking for live music, you have a couple of opportunities to see Ashtyn Barbaree this week. On Wednesday, August 11 she will be performing at Black Apple Hard Cider in downtown Springdale beginning at seven and then on Thursday, August 12 you can find her along with Abbey Pierce and Bree Ogden at Kingfish in Fayetteville starting at nine p-m. Both events are free to attend.

There are many questions surrounding the upcoming school year. If you are in the Bentonville School District and are looking to have your questions answered, Downtown Bentonville Inc. is hosting a virtual Q & A with Superintendent Doctor Debbie Jones. The event will take place on Thursday, August 12 at 11:30 a.m. Topics will include a recap of the Bentonville School Board’s decision on masks in school, back-to-school preparation, COVID-19 safety precautions, and more. To have your question answered, it must be submitted by midnight, tomorrow August 11.