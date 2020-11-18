Get Involved with National Philanthropy Day

During the month of November, a special day is set aside to celebrate philanthropy and how much it enriches our world. Happening Wednesday, November 18, you can join in on a local celebration hosted by the NWA Chapter of Arkansas Fundraising Professionals.

Watch as Kellie Knight from the University of Arkansas and Elizabeth Prenger from the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association Fundraising Professionals join Good Day NWA to discuss this year’s Honorees and how you can get involved.

Click the link for more information about how you can participate in the 2020 National Philanthropy Day Virtual Celebration.

