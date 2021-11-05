Get Involved with the Young Men’s Service League

One local service league is bringing together mothers and their sons to make an impact on our community.

Watch as Jane Holscher joins Good Day NWA with more details on Arkansas’s only Young Men’s Service League and how you can get involved.

