Get Ready to “Bike & Brew” for a Great Cause

Get ready to put on your poker face for an event providing support, education, and advocacy efforts to families and individuals affected by the drug epidemic.

This year’s ride supports SpeakUp About Drugs. With a mission to offer support, education, and advocacy efforts to families and individuals affected by the drug epidemic, SpeakUp About Drugs hopes to create a systemic change in our communities and country.

Riders can purchase a Poker Score Card with the winning poker hand securing an E-bike sponsored by Schwinn!

A limited amount of tickets for a mountain bike only route, led by Women of OZ NWA, will be available.

* Due to the evolving conditions regarding rising Covid cases, we are monitoring and evolving our approach to in person events. We ask that attendees of this year’s Bike and Brew observe social distancing when possible. Additionally, although attendees will be outside, we request that those participating wear mask when not riding a bike, eating or drinking. Thank you!

