Get Ready to Par-TEA

Havenwood helps single mothers and their children move from crisis to self sufficiency. Havenwood Tea Co. is a small business within Havenwood run by volunteers that provides business training and exposure to residents in a safe environment. Proceeds from sales go toward needs-based scholarships for residents of Havenwood. Tea is sourced and packaged by Savoy Tea in Fayetteville.

ParTea With a Purpose- June 12th 10-12

2nd Annual Event

Register

Semi-virtual- hostesses host guests in their own spaces

Goal: $10K raised for Havenwood

Emcee: Abby Turner

Host: Samantha’s Garden

Sponsors: Fortune Horse Studios, Side Hustle Sweets, 3W Magazine

Stats about Havenwood in the past year: