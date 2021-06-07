Get Ready to Par-TEA

Havenwood helps single mothers and their children move from crisis to self sufficiency. Havenwood Tea Co. is a small business within Havenwood run by volunteers that provides business training and exposure to residents in a safe environment. Proceeds from sales go toward needs-based scholarships for residents of Havenwood. Tea is sourced and packaged by Savoy Tea in Fayetteville.
ParTea With a Purpose- June 12th 10-12
- 2nd Annual Event
- Register
- Semi-virtual- hostesses host guests in their own spaces
- Goal: $10K raised for Havenwood
- Emcee: Abby Turner
- Host: Samantha’s Garden
- Sponsors: Fortune Horse Studios, Side Hustle Sweets, 3W Magazine
Stats about Havenwood in the past year:
- Served 200 individuals food with an emergency food grant since January 1
- Served 80 individuals since October, 2020 placing them in homes
- Served 30 individuals since October, 2020 with homelessness prevention (eviction assistance to keep them in their homes)
- Since January 1, 2020, Havenwood transitional has served 41 individuals (17 adults and 24 children)
- Havenwood Transitional is a 2 year holistic program that offers housing and wrap around care. Each resident has the opportunity to participate in the 3rd year “offsite” program where they continue to receive services but live on their own in the community.
- All transitional apartments come fully furnished … At the end of the program, participants can take everything with them to furnish their offsite apartment.
- In the last year …
- 1 resident graduated from dental school and is working full time for a dentist.
- 1 resident is about to complete her associate degree with a 4.0 and is headed to the U of A to obtain her Bachelor Degree in Social Work
- 2 families have transitioned from domestic violence emergency situations and are working hard to rewrite the chapter in their journey with their children
- 1 resident who has completed the program has found her voice and is using it to create change with area lawmakers
- 9 current residents have successfully secured employment
- 1 resident graduated from dental school and is working full time for a dentist.
- Building collaborative partnerships with area agencies … Hub of Hope, Diva & Dudes, UAMS, etc
- Obtained our own 501(c)3 status in July, 2019
- Assisted families both inside the 4 walls of Havenwood but also out in the community with housing, food and connection to resources