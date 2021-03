Watch as Good Day NWA discuss some Hot Topics including a new series is on the way that promises to be a knockout.

Mike Tyson is getting in the TV drama ring against himself. The boxing great said he's producing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx. In a statement Tyson said in part "I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time." He says he looks forward to creating a series that not only captures his professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains. Last November Tyson launched the Legends Only League with his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The pay-per-view event included other bouts and music acts.