With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s important that we also remember to take care of our hearts. Heart Week runs through February 14, and you can have a whole lot of crafty fun at an upcoming fundraiser supporting a great cause.

Watch as Kristen Salinas (Common Dwellings) and Jennifer Stringfellow (Lana’s Heart Foundation) join Good Day NWA to talk about their unique pairing and why they decided to team up for a cause.

Lana’s Heart Foundation Fundraiser