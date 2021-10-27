Ghoulish Fun Happening at Several Events in Northwest Arkansas

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

The holiday season is just around the corner and the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is inviting you to participate in their Festival of Giving. The organization’s recipients continue to face challenging times and you can to help them have a special holiday season. Your financial gift will support scholarship recipients and their children.

Happening this weekend on Saturday, October 30, here’s another way to raise support and have some creepy, crawly fun! The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter is holding their 2nd Annual Jeepers Creepers Poker Run. All types of car – and especially Jeeps – are encouraged to participate in the ride. So grab your friends, put on your best Halloween costume and enjoy a 100+ mile scenic tour of NWA while trying to get your best poker hand. Event registration begins at nine a-m on Saturday and the ride begins after that. You’ll start from the Children’s center which is located in Bentonville. The finish line must be reached by 3:00 p.m.

Book Bash is happening at the Elkins Public Library on Saturday, October 30. It’s a fundraiser for the library, hosted by the Elkins Community Network and the library itself. They have various events happening throughout the day including a book sale, a bake sale, a costume contest, book signings, crafts, storytime, and more. The event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 2:00 p.m.

In the River Valley, there is a free Halloween Trunk or Treat event happening on Saturday. Located in downtown Fort Smith, this outdoor event features a haunted house for kids, BBQ, music, games, costumed characters, picture opportunities, and – get this – over ten thousand pounds of candy. The Fright Night Fling is planned to last from five to eight p-m. Plus, if you want to contribute to the event, they still need hot dog buns! Call 479-312-0962 to reserve your spot!