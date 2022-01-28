Take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas:

Here’s a reminder that it’s Suits & Sneakers week for NCAA basketball. If you have your Suits & Sneakers shirt, you’re encouraged to wear it to Saturday’s home men’s basketball game. If you don’t have one they are available to purchase, 100% of the proceeds go to fight pediatric cancer.

Just announced… the popular Netflix show “Cheer” is offering a one of a kind experience at the Walmart AMP. Cheer Live will be at the AMP on Wednesday, June 8. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Members of Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College cheer squads will be here with championship routines

along with 14-time national champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama, to bring the series to life on stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. and will range from about $34 to $150.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge provides a safe place for abused and neglected big cats and you can help with its mission. Starting Friday, you can participate in the “Will You Be My Meowlentine” online auction. There are paw paintings from the residents, additional artwork, jewelry, one of a kind gifts and more. The auction goes through Friday and ends on Sunday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. Proceeds benefit the refuge.

Get ready to make some moves, math moves that is. The Amazeum is inviting families to experience Math Moves! The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday, January 29 at noon. There are 20 interactive challenges that make learning about math fun. Use your muscles and mind to better understand math and discover how fun using ratio and proportion can be through gestures and words. Access to Math Moves! is included in paid daily admission. Admission is always free for Amazeum members.

Parents if you have a budding musician at home, you can register your children for auditions for the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. APYO auditions will take place on Monday, January 31 from 6:00p.m. – 8:30p.m. at Thaden School in Bentonville. The orchestra is a great way to get your kids involved with music while learning important life skills. Students will learn about music technology, improvisation, jamming and more. All skill levels are welcome and it is free to families.