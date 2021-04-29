Give Back Through Arvest Bank’s Million Meals Campaign

You can help Arvest Bank eliminate hunger in Northwest Arkansas. The company’s Million Meals Campaign is underway, raising money for food partners to provide meals for those in need. The initiative kicked off in April 2021 and is halfway over. However, there is still time for you to get involved!

Watch as Kristin Mock gives Good Day NWA an update on the progress of the campaign as well as specific details on how you can continue to contribute to ensure that the goal is eclipsed!

*Sponsored Content

