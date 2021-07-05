Giving Back; Art Events; Live Music – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Walton Arts Center is hosting a two-day American Red Cross blood drive from 10:00 .m. until 3:00 p.m. both on Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, in Starr Theater. Live entertainment will be provided for donors. Masks are required for donors and staff who have not been fully vaccinated. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

This next event is picture perfect! The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is pleased to be returning the Distinguished Photographer Series to the Shiloh Museum’s Meeting Hall, for an event that’s both in person-and-online. Tomorrow, they’ll feature Dena Creamer. Her love of Arkansas and the Ozarks inspired her to capture joy within the natural world through photography. Her award-winning photographs recently earned a solo exhibition at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hear from Dena on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Sticking with the theme of art, the Arkansas Arts Council invites you to join them this Wednesday for “Art on Arkansas,” a bi-weekly live stream dedicated to highlighting Arkansas artists. This week, they will focus on multimedia artist Kimiara Johnson. The show is livestreamed on Facebook and serves to inspire artists, while delving into the passions, challenges and voices of artists across all genres. Check it out Wednesday, July 7 at 1:00 p.m.

Live music is happening in Downtown Springdale this Wednesday. Randall Shreve is back at Black Apple Hard Cider. Head to the cidery to try their locally produced cider and hear some great tunes from Randall. The even is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.