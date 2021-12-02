Giving Back at WAC – Volunteers Make a Real Difference

If you are one of the lucky ones who scored a “golden ticket” to see “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Walton Arts Center, then you are in for a real treat! It’s all hands on deck to make sure you have a one-of-a-kind experience.

Watch as Jessica Temple and Allie Peduto join Good Day NWA to share details on the Volunteer Program, including what types of jobs volunteers fill and the benefits of volunteering at Walton Arts Center.

Volunteer Opportunities at WAC

Front of House

Studio & Education Outreach

Special Events

Administrative

Resident Companies

*Even high school and college students can volunteer and get their community service hours in – you have to be 16 years old to apply.