The Susan G. Komen organization will host it’s Pink Ribbon Luncheon. Watch a a couple of BigWigs, Candace and Zach, join Good Day NWA to talk about raising money for the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

Thurs., March 9 you can attend the Pink Ribbon Luncheon which will celebrate survivors and thrivers. There are still some tickets available.

The BiggestWig winner will also be announced during the luncheon. Competitors are raising money for Susan G. Komen. You can meet the NWA BigWigs on the website.