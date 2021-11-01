Gobble, Gobble – Earn Your Bird at the Annual Turkey Trot for Heroes

The 14th Annual Turkey Trot for Heroes is coming up and the countdown is on for you to lace up your sneakers for a good cause.
Watch as Michael Nimmo (SDIA), Brandy Bersi (NWA Adopt-a-Cop), and Captain Andy Lee (Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office) join Good Day NWA to talk the impact of the partnership between NWA Adopt-a-Cop and how you can support them through SDIA’s 14th Annual NWA Turkey Trot for Heroes.
14th Annual NWA Turkey Trot for Heroes
- Thursday, Nov. 25
- 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Center for Non-Profits, Rogers
- Register