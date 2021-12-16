Golden Globe Nominees & a “Holiday” Inspired Home Swap – Hot Topics

Check out these Hot Topics brought to you by “Mean Girls” at Walton Arts Center.

Nominations for the 79th Golden Globes have been announced. “Dune” and “King Richard” are among the nominees for best picture drama . Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington all scoring nominations for acting… Jason Sudeikis is also nominated. The best television series drama nominees include: “Lupin” “The Morning Show” “Pose” “Squid Game” “Succession.” The 79th Golden Globes are set for January 9. Details have not been shared about what kind of ceremony will take place since longtime telecaster NBC said it will not air the awards.

Inspired by the RomCom, “The Holiday,” Grace Gagnon jokingly offered to swap her Boston home for another on social media. The response she’s receiving is overwhelming and now Grace is seriously entertaining offers. Her home swapping options range from England’s country, side the streets of London and beyond. Now, the swapping of homes is all but secure.. but the looming question is whether, like in the movie, love awaits across the pond! Grace says if romance comes along, she’s in! But first, she will do background checks and security deposits will be exchanged before the home swap deal is sealed.

We were talking about trends for next year earlier this week. Well, meet the new color of 2022. The Pantone Color Institute announced that “Very Peri” is the color of the year for 2022. The company calls the periwinkle blue hue with a violet red undertone a “symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

