Golden Globe Noms Released & EA Sports Brings Back a Popular Video Game – What You Need to Know

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories including a look at the newly released Golden Globes nominations.

The nominations for the 78th Golden Globes are in! The awards were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson this morning. Best TV series noms include “The Flight Attendant” “Schitt’S Creek” “The Crown” “Lovecraft Country” “The Mandalorian” and “Ozark.” For acting accolades Jason Bateman, Nicole Kidman, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis , Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah Paulson are just a few nominees. “Minari” scored a nomination for Best Motion Picture Foreign Language. Keep an eye on the nominees for Best Motion Picture. Which include “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial Of The Chicago 7.” We could see those again for Oscars. The Golden Globe Awards will take place Sunday, February 28 with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler taking on hosting duties.

We’ve been talking about preparations for the Big Game on Sunday. A big part of the night are the commercials! Take a look at a sneak peek of Michael B. Jordan in Amazon’s Alexa Commercial. Jordan has taken on the role of amazon’s A.I. Alexa in real life. The woman in the commercial is loving the real life version of Alexa, but her husband…not so much.

Take a look at the Cheetos commercial featuring Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Mila is snacking away on Cheetos cheesy goodness, and when Ashton asks her has she eaten them all. She answers “it wasn’t me” The commercial is in tune to Shaggy’s hit song. He also makes a cameo

UPS is giving you more reasons to ship your packages in celebration of Black History Month. The company is unveiling a first-of-its-kind commissioned artwork for UPS express boxes. Sophia Yeshi, a Brooklyn based illustrator is behind the artwork. She becomes the first artist ever commissioned for an original print to be used by UPS. The work is titled “Lets Rise Together.” This is part of a broader campaign from UPS in support of black-owned small businesses called “Proudly Unstoppable”.

Video game maker EA Sports announced that it is bringing back its College Football Series. Though there is still much to be sorted out when it comes to whether and how college players will be permitted to profit from their names, images and likenesses, electronic arts has already taken steps to relaunch the popular franchise. There is no timetable in place for the next release of a college football game, but EA announced it had an agreement in place with college licensing company, which would allow for the game maker to use school marques and logos.