Golf for a Cause; Better Together; Fall Festivals & Markets – Happening in NWA

October 7 & 8, 400 golfers will join with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at Shadow Valley Country Club for Golf with the Finest. The event will raise funds and awareness around cystic fibrosis. In addition to the golf, you can also participate in their silent auction. The organization will be invests more than $248 million a year in research and care. The Golf with the Finest and Silent auction help advance the CF Foundations mission to find a cure and empower all people with CF to live full, productive lives.



Happening tomorrow, the Teen Action & Support Center is hosting a free community event called “Better Together.” The event will take place at Shiloh Square in Springdale from four to eight p-m. and will feature music from Jasper Logan, DJ Girlfriend, and some of the members of the group Mark Harmony. The event is free to attend. The organization is all about empowering teens to take action in their low lives and communities.

On Saturday, October 9 the city of Highfill is getting in on the fall fun with their Fall Festival. The event will kick off with a parade at ten a-m. and will last all the way until seven p-m. You can celebrate with live music, games, vendors, and food, plus face painting, pony rides and more activities just for the kids. All of the festivities will take place on Main Street and in the surrounding downtown area.

Vintage Market Days returns to the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville this weekend. Over 120 vendors from over 15 states showcase their unique vintage and antique finds, handmade goods, and the latest fashion trends. Plus, there’s food like barbeque, fried pies, fudge, stir fry and more. The even starts Friday, October 8 an lasts through Sunday, October 10.