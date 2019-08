It’s time to put your putt-putt skills to the test to raise some money for the Humane Society. The 11th Annual Putt for Paws is just around the corner.

Chase Jackson and Sydney Piper visit Good Day NWA with the details of this unique event.

11th Annual Putt for Paws

Saturday, August 24

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gator Golf

Fayetteville

Live Music by Lukas Wigington

Raffle Prizes

For more information about Putt for Paws, click here.