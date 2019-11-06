Good Day NWA: 12 Needs of Christmas

One organization is needing your help to send packages of love to our servicemen and women overseas during this holidays.

Watch as Shannon Modisette joins Good Day NWA with details of what her organization “Socks & Cookies” is all about.

12 Needs of Christmas

  • Spreading Joy to Those Deployed
  • Now – Nov. 20
  • Different Item Highlighted Each Day
  • Monetary Donations Also Accepted

Items Needed:

  • Slim Jims
  • Black Crew Socks
  • Hygiene Kits
  • Cookies
  • Water
  • Playing Cards
  • Small Games

Drop Off Information:

  • 1200 W Walnut Suite #3403
  • 813 SW Raintree Lane Suite #3
    • Charity List: smile.amazon.com

For more information, click here.

