Good Day NWA: 12th Annual Fayetteville Film Fest

The Fayetteville Film Fest will feature 11 narrative and documentary feature films over the course of 10 days and 30 short films available for direct, on-demand home streaming.

Watch as board members Russell Sharman and Raymond House talk about this year’s festival and some new initiatives to engage filmmakers.

Online screenings will begin November 5 and continue through November 8, with on-demand streaming remaining available through November 14. Additionally, filmmakers were be featured in nationwide livestreamed Q&A sessions and panel discussions.

Advance individual tickets are available now on a pay-what-you-can model, including a free option for those who are unable to contribute.

Friend of the Fest All-Access Passes are available for $40 and include an exclusive gift bag delivered either to passholders’ door or by mail.

Tickets, passes, and preorder programming are all currently available on the Fayetteville Film Fest website.