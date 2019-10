The 12th Annual Puppets in the Park will be at Gulley Park on Sunday, October 13. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. for puppet story making for kids. Puppet shows will last from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. including the giant puppet pageant. The event is free for everyone.

Watch as Jo Ann Kaminsky joins Jason & Jaclyn – along with some puppet friends – with all the details!

