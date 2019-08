It’s a celebration of NWA’s biggest body of water, Beaver Lake.

Amy Wilson and Papa Rap join Good Day NWA with details on what you and your family can expect at this year’s Secchi Day .

14th Annual Secchi Day Science Fair

Saturday, August 17

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Beaver Lake

Fun Science Projects, Kayak Test Rides, Food

Free Event

For more information about the 14th Annual Secchi Day, click here.