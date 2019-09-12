Good Day NWA: 2019 Hall of Honor

The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation & Fayetteville Public Schools are partnering for an event to honor individuals that are role models for the community.

Watch as Cambre Horne-Brooks joins Good Day NWA with the details of what you can expect at the 2019 Hall of Honor Ceremony. This year’s inductees are:

Conrad Odom- FHS Class of 1984

Known for his service to the Fayetteville community through his leadership with the Fayetteville Board of Education, Planning Commission, and City Council, and his volunteerism with the Historical Society, Boys and Girls Club, and Boy Scouts. Mr. Odom’s dedication to our community is unmatched.

Dr. Carmen Lierly-FHS Class of 1939, Fayetteville Public Schools Educator, Posthumous

Past educator at FHS and principal of Woodland Junior High. Dr. Lierly is the namesake of the Agee-Lierly Life Preparation Services Center for his contribution and establishment of Uptown School, enabling many at-risk students to obtain their high school diploma or GED.

Lolly Greenwood- Fayetteville Public Schools Friend

The heart and soul of children services at the Fayetteville Public Library for over twenty-five years, Lolly worked toward the advancement of the library’s growth. At the helm of youth outreach, she sparked a passion for reading for generations of our area youth.

Mireya Reith- FHS Class of 1997

Founder of Arkansas United dedicated to advocating for immigrant rights and closing service gaps. Reith was the first Latina appointed to the Arkansas Board of Education and the youngest chairperson in state history. In 2013, Mireya received the White House Cesar Chavez Champions of Change Award.

2019 Hall of Honor Ceremony

Tuesday, October 1

Fayetteville Town Center

5:30 Reception

6:30 Dinner

7:30 Ceremony

For additional details and ticket information, click here.