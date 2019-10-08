Good Day NWA: 2019 Hero Half Marathon

The Fayetteville Fire Fighter Association partners with the Spark Foundation to host the Hero Half Marathon.

Watch as Melissa Caffrey with the Spark Foundation and Fire Fighter Kevin Sbanotto join Jason & Jaclyn with details of the event and the multiple ways you can get involved.

Hero Half Marathon – Fayetteville

Sunday, October 13

Race Begins at Lokomotion Family Fun Park

Starting Line Ceremony At 7:45 a.m.

Race Begins At 8:00 a.m.

Half Marathon: $80.00

2-Person Relay: $60.00 Per Person

5K: $30

Spark One Mile: $15

To register or to find out more, click here.