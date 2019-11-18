Good Day NWA: 2019 Lights of the Ozarks

This weekend the Historic Downtown Fayetteville Square will be covered with more than 500,000 holiday lights.

Watch as Hazel Hernandez from Experience Fayetteville joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on what you can expect at this year’s Lights of the Ozarks.

New Parade Route

  • Friday, November 22
  • West Ave
  • East on Mountain Ave
  • North on East Ave
  • Continue Down Dickson
  • Back to West St

Lights Of The Ozarks Parade & Lighting

  • Friday, November 22
  • Fayetteville Square
  • Starting at 4:00 p.m.
  • Pictures with Santa
  • 6:00 p.m. = Mayor Jordan & Dan Skoff Will Flip the Switch

