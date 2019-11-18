Good Day NWA: 2019 Lights of the Ozarks

This weekend the Historic Downtown Fayetteville Square will be covered with more than 500,000 holiday lights.
Watch as Hazel Hernandez from Experience Fayetteville joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on what you can expect at this year’s Lights of the Ozarks.
New Parade Route
- Friday, November 22
- West Ave
- East on Mountain Ave
- North on East Ave
- Continue Down Dickson
- Back to West St
Lights Of The Ozarks Parade & Lighting
- Friday, November 22
- Fayetteville Square
- Starting at 4:00 p.m.
- Pictures with Santa
- 6:00 p.m. = Mayor Jordan & Dan Skoff Will Flip the Switch
For a full listing of main and supporting events, click here.