Good Day NWA: 2019 Lights of the Ozarks

This weekend the Historic Downtown Fayetteville Square will be covered with more than 500,000 holiday lights.

Watch as Hazel Hernandez from Experience Fayetteville joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on what you can expect at this year’s Lights of the Ozarks.

New Parade Route

Friday, November 22

West Ave

East on Mountain Ave

North on East Ave

Continue Down Dickson

Back to West St

Lights Of The Ozarks Parade & Lighting

Friday, November 22

Fayetteville Square

Starting at 4:00 p.m.

Pictures with Santa

6:00 p.m. = Mayor Jordan & Dan Skoff Will Flip the Switch

For a full listing of main and supporting events, click here.