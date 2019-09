One of the largest and longest running job fairs in Arkansas is coming up, hosted by the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber Of Commerce.

Watch as Steve Cox joins Good Day NWA to detail what you can expect at the Fall edition of the Northwest Arkansas Job Fair.

Northwest Arkansas Fall Job Fair

Wednesday, October 2

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Frisco Station Mall

Rogers

Exhibit Booth Space: $450 Non-Members/$300 Members

For more information, click here.