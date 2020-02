On March 7, The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter will host its Starlight Gala.

Development Manager, Carla Laing along with Board President, Emily Reynolds join Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at this year’s event.

2020 Starlight Gala

Saturday, March 7

6:00 p.m. – Midnight

John Q. Hammon Convention Center

Rogers

Featuring Granger Smith

Click here

For more on how to get involved with the Starlight Gala or the volunteer at the NWA Children’s Shelter, click HERE.