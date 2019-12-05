Good Day NWA: 21st Annual Winter Dreams Tour of Homes

Tis the season for all things merry and bright, one local organization is kicking off the holidays here in Northwest Arkansas.
Watch as Jennifer Heiges & Alexandria Ferguson from the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas join Jaclyn & Jason to talk about this year’s Winter Dreams Tour of Homes.
21st Annual Winter Dreams Tour of Homes
- Sunday, December 8
- 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Jingle Mingle Brunch: 10:00 a.m. at Thaden Field
- $25 – Tour
- $35 – Brunch & Tour
For tickets and information, click here.