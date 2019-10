Susan G. Komen Ozark affiliate is hosting a celebration of hope, joy, friendship, and family.

Watch as Executive Director, Lauren Marquette and Connie Williams, Chair of the Pink Ribbon Luncheon and survivor join Good Day NWA with details on the 22nd annual event.

The luncheon will be on Wednesday, October 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the NWA Convention Center in Springdale. Tickets to the luncheon will be $50.

For more information on Susan G. Komen Ozark, click here.