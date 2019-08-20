Good Day NWA: 35th Annual Frisco Festival & The Good Life Experience

There’s an annual festival happening in downtown Rogers.
Watch as Jeff O’Neil and Shey Bland join Good Day NWA with details on this year’s Frisco Festival.
35th Annual Frisco Festival
- Downtown Rogers
- Frisco Festival: Aug. 23-24
- The Good Life Experience: Aug. 22 & 24
- Art, Food, Music, Outdoor Activities
For additional information about The Frisco Festival, click here. For additional information about The Good Life Experience at The Frisco Festival, click here. For volunteering opportunities, click here.