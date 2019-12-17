Good Day NWA: 3rd Annual “A Smoothman Christmas”

It’s a night of smooth Christmas music to get you in the holiday spirit and it’s all for a good cause.

Anthony Ball, Founder of Smoothman Music Productions, and members of Funk Factory join Good Day NWA with details on the 3rd Annual, “A Smoothman Christmas.”

The event will take place on Saturday, December 21, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center and is sponsored by Smith & Associates Real Estate Services.

Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $65 for a Couple Ticket.

Proceeds from this event will go toward Shop With a Cop and the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

For more on the 3rd Annual, ‘A Smoothman Christmas’, click HERE.