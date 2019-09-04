Good Day NWA: 3rd Annual Bentonville Follies

Five contestants are gearing up to take the stage for a once in a lifetime performance in an event raising awareness for a local non-profit.
Jason and Jaclyn learn more about the 3rd Annual Bentonville Follies Charity Drag Show from Co-Founder Jason Miller. Plus, they speak with contestants and a few drag parents.
3rd Annual Bentonville Follies
- Friday, October 11
- 8:00 p.m.
- Record, Bentonville
- Tickets: $40
- Proceeds Benefit: Arkansas Crisis Center
For tickets and information about Bentonville Follies, click here. To learn more about the Arkansas Crisis Center, click here.