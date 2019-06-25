Good Day NWA: 75th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks

Over the next few days the 75th Annual Rodeo of Ozarks is taking over the town of Springdale.

Watch as Jeff Lee, Ronald Burton and Rider Kiesner join Good Day NWA with all the details.

The event will be held at Parson Stadium June 26-29. The Rodeo of the Ozarks is one of the top 5 outdoor rodeos in the nation, bringing over 500 of the best cowboys and rough stock for four nights of rodeo action.

There are events for the entire family including Mutton Bustin‘ for kids six and under. Kids events begin at 6:30 P.M. nightly followed by the Grand Entry at 7:00 P.M. and Rodeo beings at 7:30 P.M. nightly.

For more information about the 75th Annual Rodeo of Ozarks and to purchase tickets, click here.