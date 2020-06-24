Good Day NWA: A Chicken & a Tortoise Walk into a Museum…

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories.

A zoo in New York teamed up with a local museum to give a very special date night to a couple of their animals. Poe, the Sumatran Chicken, and Leo, a Leopard Tortoise, had a night on the town to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. The chicken and tortoise were very respectful of the art, making sure not to touch or peck at any of the work. The 2 had the museum all to themselves, giving them time to properly observe the various works of art.

They say talking and singing to your plants helps them grow. Well, what about playing them a symphony? That’s what one string quartet did in Spain. A theatre in Barcelona was filled with almost 2,300 plants while a live concert was performed to celebrate Spain coming off Coronavirus lock-down, allowing cultural venues to host performances once again. The opera house says it hopes the concert reminds people to to get closer to nature as they return to normal activity. The plants in attendance are being donated to health care workers.

On-demand movies are taking off and Paramount is taking note. Variety is reporting the studio will release “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” direct to consumers. According to a survey: 22% of all consumers (and 36% of millennials) paid to watch a first-run movie on a streaming service during the pandemic. 90% said they would pay to watch another one. The decision comes after “Trolls World Tour” was released direct to consumers. You can look for the movie on demand in early 2021.

With small steps being taken to get some filming back under way, NBC announced what it has in store for Fall. Watch as our Mark Barger has details.

Also of note, “The Blacklist” will also be back in the Fall on Friday nights. The network still has “pilots” for 12 other new dramas and comedies to consider for possible spots in its program lineup. NBC also announced funding that will add a diverse writer to the existing staff for every scripted show in the coming season. Of course, you’ll be able to see all these shows right here on KNWA.