Good Day NWA: A Guide for What’s New to Watch from Home

“Stay at Home” orders forced films already in theaters to end their runs and switch to digital access. We’re taking a look at what’s new in home theaters in our Hot Topics.

No troll left behind this weekend. “Trolls World Tour” is the follow-up to the 2016 smash. This second verse finds the trolls separated into different musical tribes. But headbanger Queen Barb voiced by Rachel Bloom wants them all to bow to the king of Rock-n-Roll, voiced by the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. The movie is available on digital platforms and there’s going to be an online premiere party! The Trolls Twitter feed has a link to a “party pack,” With a guide and decorations for your “Home Red Carpet,” and the official watch party, also on Twitter. “Trolls World Tour” is rated PG.

The March sisters invade April in “Little Women.” Greta Gerwig directs this adaptation that garnered 6 Oscar nominations, including individual nods for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. They’re among a cast that includes previous Oscar winners Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, & Meryl Streep in this classic story about four young women determined to chart the course of their own lives in the 1800’s. “Little Women” is on Digital, DVD, & Blu Ray.

Also for your viewing pleasure this weekend, more Tiger King is on the way. Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docu-series for one more episode with a special host, comedian Joel McHale. The 8th episode of the show, titled “The Tiger King and I,” will start streaming on Sunday, April 12. The after-show style episode will include interviews from a few familiar faces from the docu-series. Nielsen says the series garnered 34-million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the U.S. alone.

Rejoice sports fans! Live games are returning to ESPN…sort of. The network will air a 2 day H.O.R.S.E. challenge starting Sunday, April 12. That’s right. The basketball shooting game you used to play with your friends where you try to spell out H.O.R.S.E. Only this time, It will be played by current and former nba and wnba stars. Participants of note include Chris Paul, Trae Young & Tamika Catchings. They will play on courts in or near their homes & ESPN is carrying the four-hour event live.