Good Day NWA: A Guinness World Record Holder Strikes Again

Watch as Good Day NWA chats through some trending stories in Hot Topics.

One Idaho man has a sour taste in his mouth… That’s because he drank an entire liter of lemon juice in under 17 seconds!. Meet David Rush. He’s somewhat of a professional Guinness World Record breaker: He holds 149 of them! To get this one, he had to drink a liter of 100% lemon juice through a straw in less than 17.12 seconds.He did it in 16.53.

A massive big-screen reunion and an all-star musical collaboration are both raising money for good causes. That’s right and each has a connection with New Zealand. Watch as our David Daniel has the details.