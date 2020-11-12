Good Day NWA: A Holiday Favorite Set to Hit the Stage and Screen

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about some stories that are burning up social media!

Whole Foods and progressive have rolled out what they’re calling the first-ever insurance policy for the centerpiece of the thanksgiving meal. It’s called the “Turkey Protection Plan.” To qualify for it you need to buy a Whole Foods brand turkey by November 22. Then, if you burn, under or overcook the turkey between Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you can submit a claim online. The first 1,000 eligible claims get a $35 Whole Foods gift card.

“You’re a mean one…Mr. Grinch.” The Christmas classic is coming to KNWA. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will air on the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. Then on Wednesday, December 9th, you can watch the 2 hour stage production of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical.” The musical stars former “Glee” star Matthew Morrison as the title character. Morrison says the production is in rehearsals now. It’s being produced at the Troubadour theater in London. Newcomer Amelia Minto will be playing the roll of Cindy-Lou Who.

Here’s a movie to maybe add to your Christmas move list. Jeremy Piven stars in “My Dad’s Christmas Date.” Piven plays a single parent struggling to understand his teenage daughter after the death of his wife. The pair are coping with daily life after the devastating loss. Piven’s on screen daughter played by Olivia-Mai Barrett decides to sign him up on a dating site, then tricks him into meeting women. “My Dad’s Christmas Date” is currently streaming.

The Country Music Association Awards happened on Wednesday, November 11 in Nashville. Let’s check out a few buzzworthy moments: The awards were hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. Performances included Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and the Brothers Osborne teaming up to honor the memory of Charlie Daniels by playing his biggest hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Pop star Charlie Puth teamed with Gabby Barrett for a performance of their hit “I Hope.” Big winners of the night include Maren Morris, who won Female Vocalist of the Year, Her song ‘The Bones’, took home single and Song of the Year. The Male Vocalist and Album of the Year winner went to Luke Combs, and Entertainer of the Year went to Eric Church.